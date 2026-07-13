Jay-Z Addresses Concert Chaos After Security Breach

Jay-Z apologized to fans after the final show of his three-night Yankee Stadium run was delayed by more than three hours, saying organizers refused to begin the concert for fear that people outside could be injured. After taking the stage shortly after midnight, the rapper explained the holdup to the crowd. “Let me explain the delay to you guys,” Jay-Z said. “It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door. They closed the door for you guys’ safety and everyone’s safety outside.” “There’s 10,000 people outside; I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience.” Despite the lengthy wait, most concertgoers stayed through the show, which wrapped around 2:45 a.m. with fireworks over the stadium. The delayed finale, dubbed “Extra Innings,” capped Jay-Z’s hometown celebration marking the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. The night featured a parade of surprise guests, including Rihanna, who joined Jay-Z for “Run This Town” before performing “B---h Better Have My Money.” Beyoncé returned to perform “Drunk In Love,” while Teyana Taylor, Usher, and Pharrell Williams also made appearances.