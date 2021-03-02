Chris Cuomo Calls Criticism of His Coverage of Scandal-Plagued Brother ‘Illogical’
‘DON’T GO THERE’
One year ago, Chris Cuomo’s favorite guest on his CNN show was his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The two would playfully spar on primetime about who was mom’s favorite son during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as Gov. Cuomo faces calls to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment and covering up nursing home death tolls, Chris Cuomo wants you to know that even though he “cannot cover it,” those who say he doesn’t care “are wrong professionally, and you are wrong personally.” Chris Cuomo made the comments on his radio show Tuesday, according to The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr. “So, please, don’t go there,” he added. On Monday night, after news of the third harassment allegation against his brother broke, Chris Cuomo announced he wouldn’t be covering it. “What never made sense to me was Chris Cuomo covering him when things were going well for Andrew Cuomo,” The New York Times’ Annie Karni wrote on Twitter.