Georgia Woman Killed Her Roommate’s Pal Because Her Weed Went Missing
COLD-BLOODED
A Georgia woman was sentenced to life in prison this week for the 2018 murder of her roommate’s friend—all because she accused her roommate and the pal of stealing her weed. DeKalb County officials said Christie Montgomery, who also goes by Caristie Montgomery, came home in 2018 and accused her roommate and two others of stealing her weed, eventually telling everyone to leave. But when the roommate and her friend, Justice Jackson, came back to grab a phone, Montgomery grabbed a gun and shot Jackson in the chest. Montgomery then barricaded herself in the apartment until police forced their way in. She claimed she accused the three of stealing money from her and that the shooting happened after she left. Montgomery was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm