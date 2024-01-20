Man Allegedly Stabs Neighbor to Death Over Snoring
NOISE COMPLAINTS
Christopher Casey, 55, was arrested Monday and charged in the stabbing death of neighbor 62-year-old Robert Wallace, with police saying the men had been in a long-running feud over Casey’s snoring. Police say Casey called 911 after stabbing Wallace, who had reported that he could hear Casey’s “loud snoring” through their shared wall. Wallace’s body was found by police about 50-feet away from Casey’s Hatboro home. He was taken to Abington Hospital but later died. Casey was also treated for a stab wound to the thigh. It is reported that Wallace showed up at Casey’s home while he was eating dinner on Monday and removed a window screen causing an argument between the pair. Casey’s bail was set at $1 million. He is due in court on Jan. 29.