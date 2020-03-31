Christopher Meloni Will Play ‘Law & Order’ Cop Elliot Stabler in New NBC Series

Read it at Variety
NBC is bringing back Elliot Stabler from Law & Order: SVU for a new 13-episode series, Variety reported on Tuesday. Christopher Meloni will again play his beloved SVU character in the show, which will be produced by Universal Television. Meloni will play Stabler as the boss of the organized crime division of the NYPD, instead of a Special Victims Unit detective. Dick Wolf, who is the executive producer and creator of the SVU franchise, will executive produce the new show, along with Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski, Variety reported.