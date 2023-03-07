Memphis to Release 20 More Hours of Footage From Tyre Nichols’ Arrest
MORE TO COME
The city of Memphis has concluded its investigation into the arrest and fatal beating of Black motorist Tyre Nichols, and plans to release nearly 20 hours of further footage, an official announced Tuesday. Jennifer Sink, the city’s chief legal officer, said the video and a trove of related records would be published on Wednesday afternoon, almost exactly two months after Nichols, 29, was pulled over for alleged reckless driving. The city released its first batch of body-camera footage on Jan. 27. Sink also summed up the breadth of the investigation, saying that 13 Memphis police officers and four fire department employees had been investigated. Of the police officers, seven were fired, including the five charged with Nichols’ murder. Three more were suspended, one retired before a recommended termination could be carried out, and two had their internal charges dismissed. Three of the four Memphis Fire Department staffers were fired, while the final employee was suspended. None of the fire employees were criminally charged.