Clarence Thomas Wants More Time to File Financial Disclosure
BAD TIMING
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas requested more time to file his annual financial disclosure as he faces scrutiny for accepting gaudy gifts from his billionaire buddy Harlan Crow. Fellow conservative Justice Samuel Alito also asked for an extension. The remaining seven justices had their disclosures released Wednesday after filing them on time. A ProPublica report released in April revealed that Thomas has been accepting luxury vacations and other gifts from Crow for the past 20 years—he’s been at the center of an ongoing ethics debate over his conduct ever since. Crow continuously has been defending Thomas’ behavior, telling The Atlantic last month that it’s “kind of weird to think that if you’re a justice on the Supreme Court, you can’t have friends.” Thomas will get up to 90 additional days to file the disclosure.