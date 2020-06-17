Nevada County Has Highest Single Day Increase in COVID Cases—Two Weeks After Reopening Casinos
Clark County, Nevada reported its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, as well as its first death of a child from COVID-19. The new high, 342 cases, is an increase of 100 over the previous record, which had been set Saturday and comes just two weeks after casinos reopened in Nevada. The county also recorded a new seven-day average record of 142 new cases. A Nevada health official said the uptick in cases could be partially due to a lack of reporting over the weekend, but acknowledged that the area has seen a recent upward trend.
“The state had the expectation that as a result of reopening and an increase in testing, our positive cases were likely to increase,” said Shannon Litz, a Nevada Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman. The state is in phase 2 of reopening. Governor Steve Sisolak said Tuesday that the state is not ready to move on to phase 3.