Clip Posted of Diamond of Right-Wing Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Day Before Death
‘I DIDN’T KNOW’
The surviving half of right-wing political duo Diamond & Silk has posted footage of Lynette Hardaway, known as “Diamond,” purportedly on the day before her shock death. Rochelle “Silk” Richardson posted the video, titled ‘The Day Before She Passes Away,’ on Twitter on Sunday. “My Heart is Broken beyond pieces. I didn’t know you would leave me the next day sis. I Love you!” The footage is dated January 7, while the news of Hardaway’s death was announced January 9. In the short, grainy footage, Hardaway can be seen at what is described as a birthday party in audio from the clip. The news of of the death was first announced by Former President Donald Trump via his Truth Social site, confirming Hardaway “passed away at her home.” The duo’s official Twitter account confirmed the death shortly afterwards, adding that the world “just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot.”