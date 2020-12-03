Lou Holtz Receives Medal of Freedom in Crowded, Mostly Maskless Oval Office Ceremony

Read it at Associated Press
College football coach Lou Holtz received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday—in an Oval Office packed with people not wearing masks. Holtz, 83, announced he tested positive for the virus on Nov. 19, exactly two weeks before Thursday’s ceremony. President Trump, who was hospitalized with the virus in October, was pictured maskless at the ceremony, as were Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Holtz is best known for winning the college football national championship with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 1988.