Comedian Jak Knight’s Death Ruled a Suicide
REST IN POWER
Jak Knight’s death on Thursday has been deemed a suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office told The Hollywood Reporter. Knight, 28, suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, the office said. He was the co-creator and star of Peacock’s Bust Down alongside SNL star Chris Redd. He was also a writer for five seasons of the popular animated comedy show Big Mouth, in which he also feauted as the voice of DeVon. “He was a brilliant comedian, visionary and artist and we were all lucky to experience his greatness,” a joint statement from the team at Bust Down, Peacock, and Universal Television said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741