Comedian Kenny DeForest Dies at 37 After Car Struck His Bike
‘IMPACTFUL LIFE’
Kenny DeForest, a stand-up comic who made appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with James Corden, and HBO’s Crashing, died on Wednesday after a bike accident, according to his friend and fellow comic Ryan Beck. He was 37. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Beck to raise money to pay off DeForest’s medical bills, the late comedian was transported to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn last Friday after he was hit by a motor vehicle. He underwent surgery to remove a piece of his skull and release pressure from a brain bleed. “Kenny’s impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation. Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others,” reads the GoFundMe page, which has raised $176,022 of its $150,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon. Adam Conover, the creator of Adam Ruins Everything, posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, “Kenny DeForest was one of the funniest and most beloved comics any of us knew. A tragedy. Watch his special on YouTube. It came out three months ago. It’s beautiful. F-ck cars forever.”