Congress Agrees on $900 Billion Second Stimulus Deal: McConnell

Congressional leaders reached agreement on a long-awaited second stimulus package, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Sunday. The $900 billion bill includes a $600 stimulus check per person, although that figure will be less for individuals who earned more than $75,000 in 2019, according to The Washington Post. The bill will also include $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, as well as several billion dollars to be allocated for schools, transportation, and rental and hunger relief, according to the Post’s Jeff Stein. Congress hopes to pass the stimulus bill sometime in the coming days, pending passage of a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown.