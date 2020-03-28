Connecticut Doctor Arrested After Allegedly Coughing on, Hugging Nurses During Coronavirus Pandemic
A Connecticut doctor was arrested Thursday after he was accused of intentionally coughing on and hugging nurses, The Hartford Courant reports. Dr. Cory Edgar, a 48-year-old UConn Health doctor and UConn Musculoskeletal Institute professor, was charged with breach of peace because he caused a “substantial amount of alarm” by “deliberately coughing on and hugging nurses” at the university’s outpatient surgery clinic, according to a police report. There were reportedly multiple witnesses to Edgar’s behavior. A university spokeswoman said people believed he was “disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic” even though he is not known to have COVID-19. Edgar is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, and UConn Health is conducting a review of the incident. Over 1,000 people in Connecticut have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 21 have died.