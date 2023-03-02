Police Find Remains of Baby After Missing Aristocrat Arrested
DEVASTATING
The remains of a baby have been found after a missing aristocrat was found and arrested this week, British authorities confirmed. Constance Marten, 35, and her sex offender boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, were detained on Monday after police spent weeks scouring the U.K. for the pair and their newborn child. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the baby and a post-mortem examination will be held to find out what happened to the infant. Marten and Gordon were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect but were re-arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. “This is an outcome that myself and that many officers who have been part of this search had hoped would not happen,” Scotland Yard’s Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said. “I recognise the impact this news will have on many people who have been following this story closely and can assure them that we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened.”