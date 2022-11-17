Christmas Parade Killer Darrell Brooks Gets 6 Consecutive Life Sentences
‘A PATH OF EVIL’
Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens of others during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Brooks, 40, was convicted by a jury in October of all 76 counts against him, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, each of which carries a penalty of life in prison in Wisconsin. In a Wednesday sentencing, Judge Jennifer Dorow handed the 40-year-old Brooks a total of 762 and a half years in prison after laying out the elements of the case. “Some people unfortunately choose a path of evil,” Dorow said. “And I think, Mr. Brooks, you are one of those such persons.” Noting his “complete and utter lack of remorse,” Dorow in her remarks also addressed Brooks’ disrespect toward his victims, 45 of whom delivered often emotional statements in the court on Tuesday. “I feel gutted and broken,” said Sheri Sparks, the mother of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. “It hurts to breathe sometimes. It hurts to live without him here.”