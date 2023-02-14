Arkansas Schools Superintendent Walks Back Ban on Black History Month Attire
JUST KIDDING
The superintendent of an Arkansas school district has apologized after coaches were not allowed to wear attire associated with Black History Month. Last week, coaches from Conway Public Schools wore shirts during a basketball game that read “Celebrate Black History,” which, for whatever reason, made some community members a bit anxious. So, the district decided to ban the pro-Black-history attire. However, superintendent Jeff Collum later admitted the district “mishandled the situation.” He apologized and said, “There is a misrepresentation pertaining to discussions that the Black history T-shirts were related to being a ‘cult’. This is a false statement.” Collum claimed the district was in full support of Black History Month celebrations and that the shirts are allowed.