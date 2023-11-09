Cop Pulled Gun on Colleague Threatening to Reveal ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Spoilers
BIT MUCH
A police officer in Australia pointed a gun at his coworker and threatened to shoot him after the colleague threatened to reveal spoilers from Top Gun: Maverick. Sydney cop Dominic Gaynor, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to carrying a firearm with disregard for the complainant’s safety. According to court documents, fellow officer Morgan Royston, 26, saw the Tom Cruise blockbuster in May and then told Gaynor the following day: “I’ll spoil it for you.” In response, Gaynor allegedly said: “Don’t spoil the movie” and “I’ll shoot you.” Gaynor then took out his Glock and pointed it “in the vicinity” of Morgan and “held it stationary for five seconds.” Gaynor allegedly laughed throughout the incident and did not have his finger on the trigger, with his lawyer describing the stunt as “tomfoolery” which went “awry.” Gaynor was given a community correction order, 100 hours of community service, and a recorded conviction.