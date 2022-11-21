Cops Hunt Hackers Who Hijacked Digital Billboard to Show Porn in Brisbane
BAD SIGN
Police in Australia are looking for hackers who are suspected of taking control of a large digital billboard and using it to screen pornography on Sunday morning. The “inappropriate content of a pornographic nature” played for several minutes on a display by a busy road in Brisbane, eastern Australia, outdoor media operator goa said in a statement to media. The lewd images went up at 9:23 a.m and continued for around three-and-a-half minutes, the company added. “Within minutes of the breach occurring, our IT techs began an immediate shutdown and investigation,” goa said. “We regret the offense or distress that this may have caused to members of the public who evidenced this transmission. We are particularly conscious that this may have included children and adolescents,” the statement continued. The company said it had passed “imagery of individuals” to police, who are now investigating.