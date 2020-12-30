Cops Probing if Nashville Bomber Believed in Lizard Conspiracy, Went Hunting for Aliens
WHAT IN THE WEIRD
Police are investigating whether the Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas Day bomber, believed in a bizarre reptilian conspiracy theory that believes some celebrities and politicians are actually lizard-like creatures that have come to Earth from outer space and are here to take over. The Obamas, the Clintons and Justin Bieber are some of the lizard people, according to the bonkers theory. Investigators are going through Warner’s online presence and looking into the possibility that his motive was connected to one of a number of conspiracy theories. They’re also looking into allegations that he took periodic trips to hunt for aliens in Tennessee. Warner’s girlfriend told police a year ago that he was making bombs inside his RV, but officials never examined the vehicle.