Armed Man Who Rammed Justin Trudeau’s Home Is a QAnon Fan: Report
Corey Hurren, who rammed a pickup truck filled with guns through the gates of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home, had made Instagram posts about QAnon and other far right conspiracies, according to Vice. Hurren, a Canadian Armed Forces Reserve, smashed into the gates at 6:40 a.m. Thursday causing his car to break down. He fled on foot with a rifle in his hand but was arrested after a standoff with police. He reportedly had a note on him that he wanted to deliver to Trudeau, who wasn’t at Rideau Hall at the time.
Vice reports that, 35 minutes before the bizarre incident, a post was uploaded to the Instagram profile for Hurren’s butchery with a conspiracy theory about global elites creating COVID-19. Amid personal photos of Hurren and pictures of meat, the profile also has pro-QAnon posts including a March post that said, “Has anyone else been following ‘Q’ and the ‘White Rabbit’ down the rabbit hole and how this all relates to the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation?”