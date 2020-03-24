Airlines Planning Virtual Shutdown of U.S. Domestic Flights, Says Report
The skies might be about to get even quieter. The Wall Street Journal reports that major U.S. airlines are making plans for a near-inevitable shutdown of domestic flights across the nation. Passenger flight schedules have already been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but it now seems likely that will go even further either through a voluntary decision from the airlines or by an emergency rule brought in by the federal government. U.S. airlines have already canceled the vast majority of international flights and have announced plans to cut back domestic flying by as much as 40 percent. President Trump is reportedly reluctant to force a ban on commercial flights nationwide, partly because passenger jets also carry a large chunk of U.S. mail and essential cargo shipments. But, in the past few days, the prospect of a ban has reportedly increased for various reasons, including mounting problems with flying nearly empty planes.