CPAC Turmoil Deepens With Vice-Chair’s Resignation
SCHLAPP IN THE FACE
The vice-chair of the Conservative Political Action Coalition resigned on Friday amid growing concerns within the organization of sexual assault, financial strain and departing leadership. Charlie Gerow announced his resignation in a statement in which he called for an investigation into chairman Matt Schlapp, who was accused of sexual assault by a staffer on Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign. He also called for an “independent forensic audit of the organization’s finances” and a thorough review of “all the exit interviews of the large number of staff” who have recently left CPAC and its affiliates. “It was a great honor to serve the conservative movement in my leadership roles at CPAC/ACU/ACUF and I will continue to pray that the difficulties they are encountering will be dealt with openly and honestly,” Gerow said. Bob Beauprez, who served as treasurer under embattled Schlapp, resigned in May after being “blindsided” about the group’s financial situation, which allegedly involved Schlapp using $50,000 of the organization’s money to retain a lawyer for the sexual assault claim.