‘Criminal Minds’ Sex Harassment Suit Settled for $3 Million

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
A dozen men who say they faced sexual harassment and retaliation while working on the TV show Criminal Minds are getting $3 million under a settlement brokered by the California Civil Rights Department. The crew members said they were targeted by director of photography Gregory St. Johns over the course of 14 seasons and producers did nothing or fired them, according to The Hollywood Reporter. ABC Signature will now be under a consent decree that requires them to report on steps to ensure complaints are properly handled.