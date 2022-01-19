Three Teenagers Dead After ‘Senseless’ Double-Homicide-Suicide in Texas
SHOCKING DISCOVERY
Three teenagers were found dead at a Houston-area home Tuesday in what law enforcement has described as a “senseless and tragic” double-murder-suicide. ABC13 reports that the shocking incident happened at a remote farm-style home in Crosby and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was alerted after a family member of one of the teens walked in to discover the bodies. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared that the victims were two teenage girls, who were around 17 years old, and one male who was about 15. Their identities and their relationship to each other has not been disclosed. Investigators said it appears that one firearm was used in all three deaths. “These are always highly charged, very emotional. We understand that. Our condolences go out to their family,” Gonzalez said. Authorities are still attempting to contact the homeowner, who is away on travel.