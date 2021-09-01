Make Your Labor Day Cookout More Memorable With These Flavorful and Affordable Meats
Cuts Above The Rest
Nothing improves a meal more than a delicious cut of meat (sorry vegetarians, but it’s true!). Whether you’re celebrating the sunshine with a late-summer barbecue or unwinding with a savory dinner during the workweek, Crowd Cow’s high-quality chicken, beef, pork, and seafood will always leave you full and fulfilled. If you can ensure that the food is sustainably sourced and reasonably priced – and score $100 of free meat – that just makes it taste even better.
Crowd Cow is a marketplace that delivers responsibly sourced, great-tasting food directly to your doorstep - and, to celebrate Labor Day, it’s offering an exclusive sale for new members to get $100 of free meat and free shipping. With a free Crowd Cow membership, you’ll have the chance to build out a box every month with all of the tasty meats that you’d like to enjoy. You’ll also get exclusive access to new products, members-only discounts, and free shipping on any box over $99. And through it all, you’ll be supporting Crowd Cow’s commitment to sustainable, environmental-friendly practices from product to packaging.
The opportunities to customize your culinary care package are endless. Discover a new favorite cut via Butcher’s Specials, or sink your teeth into some staples with a wide selection of Everyday Essentials. Feeling more adventurous? Try New Arrivals like Texas Style Prime Brisket or Whiskey Fennel & Cheese Chicken Sausage. With an abundance of options to explore and the opportunity to cancel your membership at any time, you’re fully free to chow down like never before. This exclusive membership offer expires after Labor Day weekend, though, so make sure you take advantage now. Your tastebuds will thank you later.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!