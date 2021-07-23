Dallas Cowboys’ Quarterback Won’t Say if He’s Vaccinated, Gives Lame ‘That’s HIPAA’ Excuse

Read it at The Dallas Morning News
Asked Friday whether he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott said, “I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important. I think that’s HIPAA. There’s conspiracies and there’s so much stuff out there.” Prescott’s remark comes the same day an assistant coach of the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with his team after refusing to get inoculated against the coronavirus. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made a similar remark the day before. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act does not, in actuality, criminalize asking about someone’s vaccination status.