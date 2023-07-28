David Beckham Gives a Pitiful Defense of His Qatar Millions
‘HAVE TO ENGAGE’
Soccer star David Beckham says he was “comfortable” with his decision to become an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are banned. The Inter Miami owner received a reported $193 million for his services promoting the tournament, where soccer fans’ rainbow flags were confiscated by officials. “The Qataris said from day one, ‘Everybody is welcome,’” Beckham, who was once revered for championing his gay fans, told The Athletic. “I came away after the final thinking, ‘This is possibly one of the safest World Cups I’ve been to.’ I spoke to people from the LGBTQ community. I was comfortable with the decision I made to get involved because I always feel that to make change you have to communicate, you have to engage.” He also addressed criticisms that he failed to speak up during the tournament, saying he “didn’t want to come out and be the person who is fueling the fire.” “I felt, ‘I’m going to talk at the right time,’” he said.