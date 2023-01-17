Davos Organizers Say Elon Musk Wasn’t Invited, Actually
PANTS ON FIRE
After Twitter boss Elon Musk bragged that he’d been invited to the World Economic Forum’s glitzy annual meeting in Davos but decided not to attend, organizers pushed back, saying he hadn’t been invited since 2015. The meeting on global issues, whose attendees this year include European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and actor Idris Elba among the usual slew of execs and global leaders, is set to take place this week in Davos, Switzerland. In a Dec. 22 tweet, Musk said he declined an invitation “not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol.” But forum spokesperson Yann Zopf said the last time the Tesla billionaire got an invite was “not this year and not recently — last time in 2015.”