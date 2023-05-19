DC Cop Charged for Colluding With Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio
A 22-year veteran of the D.C. Metropolitan Police was arrested Friday for obstruction of justice and making false statements after he allegedly leaked information to then-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. The charges stem from allegations that 47-year-old Lieutenant Shane Lamond told Tarrio—who destroyed a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from an African American church in December 2020—that a warrant was out for his arrest, then lying to federal investigators about it after the fact. The indictment alleges that Lamond was in regular contact with Tarrio, informing him of confidential law enforcement activity relating to the Proud Boys between July 2019 and January 2021. Lamond’s attorney issued a statement in February defending his client, insinuating that Lamond was “instrumental” to Tarrio’s eventual arrest. Tarrio was convicted earlier this month for seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.