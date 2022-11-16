3-Year-Old Boy Covered in Bruises Dies in Queens Shelter
‘HORRIBLE’
The death of a 3-year-old boy living in a Queens shelter was ruled a homicide on Wednesday. His parents, who both had prior arrests for charges including gang assault, inciting riot and weapons possession, requested emergency services at the Boulevard Family Residence in Elmhurst, where first responders discovered Shaquan Butler’s body with a faint pulse and covered in bruises. His mother claimed he’d fallen unconscious after hitting his head and choking on a chicken nugget. There have been no reported arrests in the case so far, though the family had reportedly already been under investigation by the Administration for Children’s Services for prior allegations. ACS removed two other children from the home following Shaquan’s death.