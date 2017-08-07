Debris From MV-22 Osprey Aircraft Crash Located

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Debris from the U.S. military’s MV-22 Osprey hybrid aircraft that crashed over the weekend in Australia has been located. The Australian navy said the submerged debris was discovered about 400 miles northwest of Brisbane. Twenty-six military personnel were aboard the aircraft when it crashed Saturday, during joint military exercises with Australian defense forces. Twenty-three were rescued, and three U.S. Marines were declared missing. The search for the Marines was called off Sunday.