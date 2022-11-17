Delta Flight Attendant Arrested at Miami Airport for Alleged Drug Trafficking
A Delta flight attendant appeared in a South Florida court on Thursday on federal drug trafficking charges, just days after he was allegedly caught at Miami International Airport with glass cosmetic bottles filled with drugs. Marcelo Chaves was reportedly flying back from Brazil with his boyfriend Ronald Maldonado when the pair were found transporting 9 pills of meth, roughly 260 grams of ketamine and GBL, a GHB substitute, according to Chaves’ charges. The couple allegedly told police that they were “doing drugs in Brazil” but had no idea how the drugs found its way into their luggage. “Delta continually cooperates with law enforcement entities and the two off-duty flight attendants in question have been suspended pending outcome of an investigation,” the airline released in a statement. Chaves, who is held on a $115,000 bond, was also court-ordered to attend a Nebbia hearing, in which the court determines if the funds used to post bail were obtained illegally.