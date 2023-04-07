Delta Flight Diverted After Mysterious Mass Illness

Read it at KOCO
More than a dozen passengers and crew members became so sick on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles, the plane had to be diverted to Oklahoma City. The cause of the mass illness remains a mystery, but the FAA is investigating, according to KOCO. Nine of the 197 passengers on board reported feeling dizzy and having sudden headaches, and one child started vomiting. Four flight attendants were taken off the plane with oxygen masks, according to witnesses, and brought to the hospital.