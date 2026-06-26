Delusional Trump, 80, Fantasizes His Way Out of His Polling Disaster

President Donald Trump is proudly touting an approval rating that is not reflected in publicly available polling.

The 80-year-old president posted on Truth Social on Friday, linking to a Newsmax article that showed his approval at 50 percent, though he appeared to interpret the figure as roughly 15 points higher than the survey’s result.

“Other Polls have my Approval Rating at 65%, and more! Like Journalists, Honest Pollsters are very rare and hard to find! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

The president has continued to post about his approval ratings throughout the week. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

The approval rating cited by the president comes from a McLaughlin & Associates survey of 1,000 general election voters conducted between June 17 and 23, which found 50 percent approval and 46 percent disapproval for Trump and his policies.

There is no figure in the poll that corresponds to the 65 percent the president appeared to reference. When asked to clarify which poll he was referring to, the White House directed the Daily Beast back to Trump’s original post.

The post came after, on Wednesday, Trump issued an all-caps Truth Social message claiming his approval ratings were at their highest level ever, writing: “MY REAL POLL NUMBERS ARE THE HIGHEST THEY HAVE EVER BEEN. THANK YOU!!!” without providing supporting data or figures to substantiate the claim.

The president’s Friday boast did little to alter the broader picture of persistently low polling, even after he secured a deal to end the war in Iran.

This week, Trump’s net approval stood at -22 points, according to The Economist’s tracker of polling conducted by YouGov, with 37 percent approving of his performance and 59 percent disapproving.

The same polling found that only 16 percent of respondents believe the Strait of Hormuz—which was closed during the Iran war before being reopened following Trump’s June 17 deal to end the conflict—will remain permanently open, while 54 percent said it was the wrong decision to go to war in the first place.

Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's handling of the economy. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

A poll by American Research Group showed just 30 percent of Americans approve of his job performance, while 66 percent disapprove, the highest Trump disapproval ever recorded by the pollster during either of his two terms.

An average of polls cited by The New York Times on the day Trump claimed his approval rating was 65 percent placed him at 38 percent. The outlet said this puts the president in new political territory, noting that no president in the past 17 years has remained below that level for more than a few days.

What’s more, Trump is facing criticism over his handling of the central issue on which he was elected—the economy.

A survey released by Gallup found that roughly two-thirds of U.S. adults say higher fuel costs have negatively affected their household finances, with 17 percent describing the hardship as severe.

Gas prices have risen above $5 in some states, while grocery prices have also climbed, deepening an already severe affordability crisis for American households, driven by the war in Iran.

In this context, even some of the president’s key voter groups are showing signs of slipping support for the economy ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, with polls increasingly indicating that white voters without a college degree no longer approve of his handling of economic issues.