Democrat RFK Jr. Hired a Sitting GOP State Rep for His 2024 Campaign
WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?
Democratic 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hired a sitting Republican state congressman from New Hampshire onto his campaign team, The New Republic reported this week. State Rep. Aidan Ankarberg, who was first elected in 2021, is a NRA-endorsed lawmaker who signed onto a 2020 letter by prominent election denier and Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers, calling for a “50-state audit” challenging the results of the presidential vote count. When asked by The New Republic about the optics of hiring someone who shares views many Democratic primary voters would find abhorrent, RFK Jr.’s campaign manager, Dennis Kucinich, lauded his candidate’s “crossover appeal.” He later added: “I’m somewhat concerned that you seem to think that we have to vet who works for us in the media.” It remains unclear what role the Republican politician is playing within the campaign.