Democratic Rep. Booed For Saying Dems Should Welcome MTG Into the Fold

Rep. Jamie Raskin elicited boos during a Democratic fundraiser when he called on his party to embrace Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene if she decides to cross the aisle over her feud with President Donald Trump.

“We are a big tent; we must be a huge, vast tent,” Raskin said. “I say this is a party that’s got room for Marjorie Taylor Greene if she wants to come over.”

Members of the audience booed that line as the Maryland congressman continued, “We’ve got room for anybody who wants to stand up for the Constitution and for the Bill of Rights.”

The Georgia congresswoman has long been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, but over the past few months, the 51-year-old has broken ranks with him on a range of contentious issues including the strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, inaction on rising healthcare costs, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Rep. Jamie Raskin said Democrats needed a "huge, vast tent" to save take on President Trump. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Last week, the president, 79, launched a series of vitriolic attacks against his long-time ally over her role in a bipartisan effort to force the Justice Department to release its investigative files on the late sex offender.

Trump and Epstein for friends for more than a decade, and Trump has tried to block the files’ release by saying the campaign for greater transparency is just a Democrat-led hoax.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released 20,000 documents related to the disgraced financier, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Afterward Greene, who has advocated for the release of all the files, sent the president a text message making the case that Epstein’s victims deserved justice, and that releasing the full files would hurt Democrats more than Republicans.

“Them being raped as teenagers is not a hoax,” she wrote.

President Donald Trump has called his one-time ally a "raving lunatic" and said he no longer endorsed her. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Trump later called her a “ranting lunatic” on social media and announced that she no longer had his endorsement.

Despite Trump’s rejection and Raskin’s overtures, Greene has said she remains full MAGA.

Earlier this month, she appeared on The View and toned down her usual inflammatory rhetoric, fueling speculation that was she was trying to appeal to a broader swath of voters than just her ruby-red district in Georgia.

During the conversation, the anti-MAGA hosts were so taken aback by her lack of incendiary remarks that they even suggested maybe she should become a Democrat.

The congresswoman insisted, however, that she was still a Republican to the core. After the appearance, Trump and other MAGA faithful blasted her foray into enemy territory.

Her daughter, Lauren Greene Sanders, came to her mother’s defense, writing on Instagram, “Let me be clear — Marjorie Taylor Greene is not becoming a Democrat. Never has been. Never will be.”