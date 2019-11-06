CHEAT SHEET
Democrats Gain Full Control of State Government in Virginia for First Time in Decades
Democrats took full control of Virginia’s government for the first time in over two decades Tuesday night, taking both the state House and the state Senate. Democrats won majority control of the state’s legislature for the first time in 26 years, the AP reports. After the gains made in 2017, Republicans held only a slim majority in both the state Senate and House. And even after blackface scandals rocked the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Democrats were able to flip the one seat needed in the state Senate, and the three seats needed to flip the state House of Delegates. Kentucky also appeared to turn blue Tuesday night, as Democrat Andy Beshear declared victory over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, although the AP said the race was “too close to call.” However, not all states went without voting problems—one county in Pennsylvania reported issues with new voting machines, leading three candidates in Northampton County to be warned that the incomplete results in the race are inaccurate.