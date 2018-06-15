Dennis Rodman on Kim-Trump Deal: ‘History Was Made’

NBA star turned self-proclaimed peace envoy Dennis Rodman, who has struck up a friendship with hoop-loving North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un over the past five years, was reportedly overheard praising the deal Kim made with Trump at a Singapore restaurant this week. “History was made today!” Rodman, who broke down with emotion during a CNN interview earlier in the week, told a group he was dining with at the Tao Group’s Lavo restaurant at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Rodman’s trip to be on the sidelines of the Kim-Trump summit was sponsored by cryptocurrency Potcoin, which aims to assist legal marijuana transactions. A spokesperson said: “Although Dennis does not use marijuana, many of Dennis’ friends that are former athletes derive great benefit from legalized medical marijuana to help manage pain.”
