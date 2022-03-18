Gunman Said ‘I Know What You Did’ Before Shooting Sister’s Fiancé in Bed: Police
CHILLING
A Connecticut man is accused of saying “I know what you did” before opening fire in his sister’s bedroom late on Wednesday night, killing his sister’s fiancé. Deondre Dominique Linder, 24, was caught trying to flee toward an interstate in his victim’s car, police said. As he was handcuffed, he told officers, “I had a reason though,” according to a police incident report. The sister told police she’d recently given her brother an ultimatum to either find a job or move out of her house. But it’s unclear what exactly prompted him to come into her room on Wednesday and open fire in the dark. The woman says that when she turned the lights on, she found her fiancé, 31-year-old Jorge Tejada Camacho, bleeding out from gunshot wounds. Two children were in the house at the time but were not harmed.