CHEAT SHEET
RARE
DOJ Enters President Trump’s Legal Battle Over Subpoena of Tax Returns
The U.S. Department of Justice has stepped into a legal battle between President Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. over the subpoena of the president’s tax returns. In a court filing late Tuesday seeking to temporarily halt the state subpoena, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the lawsuit raises “significant constitutional issues that potentially implicate the interests of the United States.” Berman is requesting a halt to the case so that his office can decide if it will participate in the lawsuit, suggesting it might come to the president’s defense. One of the main issues the office is considering is if a sitting president is subject to a state’s criminal process under the Constitution, according to the filing. Bloomberg reports that a federal judge in Manhattan scheduled a hearing Wednesday to hear Trump’s request to block the subpoena. New York state prosecutors are investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.