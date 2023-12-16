Woman Allegedly Set Fire to Bed While Ex, Woman, Baby Slept
ON FIRE
A woman set her ex-boyfriend’s bed on fire in Memphis, Tennessee while he was asleep in it with his new girlfriend and her baby, according to police. 19-year-old Derica Wiggins was booked into jail Friday and is set to see a judge Monday on charges of arson, aggravated assault, reckless burning and setting fire to personal property for the incident, which took place in March. No one was hurt in the fire. Wiggins’ ex boyfriend’s new squeeze said she heard a lighter outside her bedroom and saw someone peeking through the bedroom. The boyfriend said he put out the fire and confronted Wiggins in his driveway. A Ring video also captured Wiggins entering and leaving his home, police said. The comforter was severely damaged from the fire and the room also reportedly suffered smoke damage.