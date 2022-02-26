Detroit Teen Charged With Triple Murder in Killing of Mother, Son, Boyfriend
TRAGIC
A Detroit teen has been charged with gunning down a 5-year-old boy, his mother, and his mother’s boyfriend, according to The Detroit News, which identified the shooter as 16-year-old Malcolm Hardy. LaShon Marshall, 28, her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, 32, and Marshall’s son, Caleb Harris, 5, were killed last Sunday night in a robbery gone wrong. The family was visited by tragedy in October, when Marshall’s mother—Caleb’s grandmother—was fatally shot on her porch. Marshall’s cousin, Chanel Marshall-Sewell, said Hardy was an acquaintance of Benson’s. “A family member had gone to the home after not hearing from the victims for a couple of days,” Marshall-Sewell wrote on a GoFundMe page raising money for funeral expenses. “As a single mother to her son, she loved her son and would do anything for him. My sister and nephew's life was cut short. My nephew did not have a chance to live his life.” Hardy is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.