Deutsche Bank Under Investigation for ‘Potential Money-Laundering Lapses’: NYT

The FBI, the Justice Department, and two U.S. attorney’s offices are reportedly investigating Deutsche Bank to determine whether it complied with anti-money laundering laws, The New York Times reports. As part of the probe, investigators are looking at how the bank handled “suspicious activity reports” that employees prepare for “possibly problematic transactions[.]” The FBI reportedly got in contact with the lawyer of a bank whistleblower who said her suspicious activity reports involving Jared Kusher’s family business were never filed by her superiors. The same agent also reportedly spoke with the son of a dead Deutsche Bank executive, who told the newspaper he gave authorities “internal bank documents” and other materials from his father’s email account. The DOJ has reportedly been investigating the bank since 2015, focusing on an alleged Russian money-laundering scheme. However, the government’s probe has expanded to cover more “potential misconduct” at Deutsche Bank and “other financial institutions.”

The FBI, Justice Department’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, and U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn all declined to comment. Deutsche Bank told the Times it has been cooperating with government investigations. This comes after two congressional committees subpoenaed the bank for documents related to President Trump and his family.