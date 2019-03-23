Diana Ross Supports Michael Jackson, Calls Him ‘A Magnificent Incredible Force’
Legendary singer Diana Ross voiced apparent support for Michael Jackson following the recent documentary Leaving Neverland, saying on Saturday that the late artist was “a magnificent incredible force.” “This is what’s on my heart this morning,” the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” artist tweeted at 12:30 p.m. “I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others.” “STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE,” Ross implored in the tweet. (Ross was a vocalist on The Supreme’s track by the same name.) Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege in the documentary that Jackson sexually abused them as children. Many of the replies to Ross’s tweet were positive toward both her and Jackson. Some questioned her words, however, with one person responding “Ma’am are you high.” Ross’ comments come on the heels of controversy generated by singer Barbra Streisand about Jackson. While Streisand said she believed his accusers, she also voiced some sympathy for Jackson, saying “they were thrilled to be there.”