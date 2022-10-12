Dog Miraculously Survived Hurricane Ian Atop an RV for NINE DAYS
SAVED
A dog who survived the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and then some, on the roof of an RV has yet to be claimed or adopted. Police found the hungry pup after a local DeSoto County resident called in, concerned about the dog who appeared trapped atop the mobile home while black flood waters filled the streets. The rescuers needed a ladder to reach the top of the vehicle located in the River Acres community, pulling the dog onto a boat where he was brought to safety. “Thankfully, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was able to mobilize the boat and rescue the dog,” said the department. “The dog was turned over to DeSoto County Animal Control where it now has access to water, food, and shelter.” Officials believe the dog may have been stuck on the roof of the vehicle for up to nine days, weathering the 140 mph winds and a torrential 20 inches of rain.