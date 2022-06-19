CHEAT SHEET
$85 Million of Cocaine Accidentally Sent to Czech Supermarkets—in Banana Shipments
Supermarket employees in the Czech Republic made a surprising discovery while unpacking crates of seemingly innocuous bananas: 1,852 pounds of cocaine. According to the nation’s police, the drug was mistakenly sent to supermarkets around the Czech Republic in what the department described as “moulded cocaine cubes.” As The Independent reported, Czech police believe that the drug-laden bananas—which are estimated to be worth $85.15 million on the black market—originated in Colombia, which accounts for a large majority of the world’s cocaine production according to a 2021 UN report. The case has, Czech police said, been taken over by the National Drug Control Center.