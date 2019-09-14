CHEAT SHEET
In Case you missed it
Donald Trump Confirms Death of Bin Laden Son
President Trump confirmed in a statement on Saturday that Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden has been “killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.” The terrorist’s son’s death was first reported in late July and the president did not mention when the operation took place or when the death was confirmed. Members of the terrorist group have not confirmed the death. It is unclear why the president confirmed the death of the terrorist’s son on Saturday. The president said the the loss of Hamza bin Laden “not only deprives [al-Qaeda] of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group,” the president said in his statement. The U.S. had previously offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the capture or death of the terrorist’s son.