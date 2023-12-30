Trump Fears Justices He Appointed Will Keep Him Off States’ Ballots: Report
FRIENDLY FIRE
Former President Donald Trump has privately “expressed concern” that conservative justices on the Supreme Court tasked with deciding whether he will appear on the 2024 ballots of multiple states will rule against him for fear of appearing “political,” a source told The New York Times. The justices are all but certain to be the deciding factor as to whether states such as Colorado and Maine will be allowed to keep him from appearing on the ballot. Officials in both states have sought to do just that, citing the 14th amendment that bars officials who have committed an insurrection against the U.S. government from holding office. Trump’s appeals to the high court are set to arrive as soon as Tuesday, according to the Times report.