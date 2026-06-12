Trump, Nearly 80, Among World’s Oldest Leaders

The pomp and spectacle of Donald Trump’s 80th birthday might be disrupted by serious weather, but nothing can stop the president from joining a small group of current global leaders who are octogenarians.

Just 16 world leaders among the United Nations’ 186 member states are older than Trump, according to analysis from the Pew Research Center.

That makes Trump older than 91 percent of his counterparts.

The oldest world leader is Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 93, followed by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is 90.

Pew Research Center shows the age distribution of world leaders and where Donald Trump lands as he turns 80 on Sunday. Pew Research Center

Biya, who has ruled in Cameroon since 1982—and is only the country’s second president—has been in office longer than 13 of the world’s current leaders have been alive.

Trump lands in 17th place, behind the leaders of Malawi, Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Peru, Congo, Uganda, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Brazil, Laos, Algeria and Eritrea.

The bulk of world leaders fell into the 50 to 70-year age range, with the youngest being Balen Shah of Nepal, who is just 36 years old. Iceland’s Kristrún Frostadóttir is the second-youngest, at 38.

The median age of world leaders is 63.

Seven of the world’s 10 oldest leaders lead countries that human rights organization Freedom House categorizes as “not free,” based on the political rights and civil liberties people have there, Pew said.

Rounding out the top 20 oldest world leaders—after Trump and the United States—were the leaders of Brunei, Mauritius, and Malaysia.

Trump’s age and cognitive decline have been a concern in his second term. His increasingly erratic posting to Truth Social, his boasting about besting simple cognitive tests, and his repeated Oval Office snooze-fests have all raised concerns about his ability to lead.

Despite concerns about his advanced age, Trump is set to host a lavish White House spectacle to celebrate becoming an octogenarian.

Trump’s advisers will hope he is able to stay awake throughout the UFC fight night—unlike at the NBA Finals game earlier this week, when he was caught nodding off in a suite.

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan at Monday's NBA playoff game in New York. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to raucuous boos, Trump was called out by his former favorite sportscaster for sleeping through part of the game.

“If it was that important for you to be there, why did you look like you were asleep? Didn’t you call out former President Joe Biden, ‘Sleepy Joe’? Well, what should we call you? Cause you weren’t awake,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said after the Knicks’ first (and so far only) loss of the finals.